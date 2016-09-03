VIDEO: Grantham MP Nick Boles tells A&E marchers protest is not stopping until Grantham Hospital stays open 24 hours a day

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Thousands of protesters joined the march to Grantham Hospital where MP Nick Boles told them that the protest would not stop until the A&E was open 24 hours a day.

About 3,000 people joined the march through the centre of Grantham from St Peter’s Hill to the hospital. It was there that Mr Boles told the crowd that the protest was only just beginning and people must keep up the pressure on United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust to permanently open the A&E throughout the day and night.

Jody Clark, of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, who organised the protest, also spoke to the crowd and thanked them for taking part. She said: “I am so overwhelmed that so many people have come and let’s save our A&E”.

ULHT has closed Grantham A&E between 6.30pm and 9am for three months in order to transfer staff to Boston and Lincoln hospitals where it says there is a staffing crisis.