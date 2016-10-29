Video: Hospital trust should listen, not only to Grantham people but to police and paramedics, says campaigner

Campaigner Jody Clark says the trust which has implemented night-time closures of Grantham A&E should ‘listen to the impact, rather than tell us there isn’t one’.

The Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital member said police officers and paramedics are struggling to cope with the extra demand on their services due to the overnight closure.

Jody Clark, F4GH

She said: “I would like [ULHT] to listen to the police officers on the ground who are crying out for help, and the paramedics that are working long hours.

“It’s about time they listened to the impact rather than tell us there isn’t one.”

Her call came during today’s march through Grantham against the A&E cuts in Grantham.