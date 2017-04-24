Search

Video: Knight and his dragon visit Grantham for St George’s Day celebrations

0
Have your say

The town celebrated St George’s Day yesterday with entertainment on St Peter’s Hill Green and the traditional Scouts parade through the town.

Watch Toby Roberts’ video of the day’s celebrations.

George and the Dragon arrive on St Peter' Hill green in Grantham for the St George's Day celebrations.

George and the Dragon arrive on St Peter' Hill green in Grantham for the St George's Day celebrations.