Video: Knight and his dragon visit Grantham for St George’s Day celebrations

The town celebrated St George’s Day yesterday with entertainment on St Peter’s Hill Green and the traditional Scouts parade through the town.
Watch Toby Roberts’ video of the day’s celebrations.
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
The town celebrated St George’s Day yesterday with entertainment on St Peter’s Hill Green and the traditional Scouts parade through the town.
Watch Toby Roberts’ video of the day’s celebrations.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.