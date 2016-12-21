Video: Laura Church sings at Grantham’s Christmas in the Park

Wyndham Park’s Christmas in the Park event attracted thousands of adults and children to celebrate the festive season.

The free event on Sunday was the second as part of park’s successful Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and the Big Lottery Fund bid earlier this year.

Christmas in the Park:Laura Church

South Kesteven District Council, Wyndham Park Forum and Cafe Indulgence co-ordinated the event and welcomed over 3,500 people over the six-hour event.

Event-goers enjoyed a bouncy castle, stalls, a tea cup ride, arts and crafts sessions, Santa’s grotto courtesy of Cafe Indulgence and a group of Santa’s elves assisting visitors to the park to find their way around a magical Christmas trail.

SKDC’s business manager for venues and facilities Paul Stokes said: “Our thanks for fantastic support go to those from South Kesteven and further afield who visited the park and event and volunteers who gave up their time to make it a success.

“The HLF and Big Lottery Fund are keen the community is engaged with as part of their projects and we really felt a buzz around the park with families and individuals enjoying some festive fun.”

