Traditional dancing and crafts were held in Wyndham Park in Grantham on May Day.

Children were able to take part in crafts, making May Day baskets, flower masks and flower pot pictures.

Lincoln and Micklebarrow Morris Men perform in Wyndham Park, Grantham, on May Day.

The traditional dancing displays were performed by Grantham School of Dancing around the Maypole and Lincoln and Micklebarrow Morris Men.

