Video: ‘No ifs, no buts, no A&E cuts’ protesters chant during A&E march through Grantham

Thousands of people marched through Grantham town centre this afternoon (Saturday).

The high turnout shows the strength of feeling of the community, said march organiser Jody Clark, of campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital.

Protesters march through Grantham town centre.

Lincolnshire Police officers stopped traffic as people walked into the road, travelling from the green in St Peter’s Hill through the town centre to Grantham Hospital.

The protest is against United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s decision to close Grantham’s A&E every night between 6.30pm and 9am, to resolve a staffing crisis at Lincoln County and Boston Pilgrim hospitals. The trust says the closure is for three months – but there has been no assurance given that the A&E department will open 24/7 at the end of that period.