Video: Stunning performance by Ockham’s Razor on first day of Grantham festival Gravity Fields

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A fantastic aerial performance played out in St Wulfram’s Church this afternoon, at the open reception for Grantham’s Gravity Fields festival.

Supporters of the five-day festival – which began today (Wednesday) and draws to a close on Sunday – were invited to the reception at St Wulfram’s Church, where they were treated to a short performance by aerial theatre company Ockham’s Razor.

Performance by Ockham's Razor in Grantham's St Wulfram's Church

Made up of three pieces, part of the show is ‘inspired by Newton’s law of motion in a playful look at bonds formed when people are thrown together’.

Several key figures were invited to speak at the reception, compered by rector of St Wulfram’s Father Stuart Cradduck. They were leader of South Kesteven District Council Bob Adams, SKDC chief executive Beverly Agass, festival patron Professor Val Gibson, festival curator Rosemary Richards and festival production team member Simon Hollingworth.

Coun Adams told the gathering: “The first two festivals were both fantastic but this year’s celebration of Isaac Newton promises to be better than ever.”

He added that the festival – made up of more than 120 events across the five days – is “good for the district and Grantham in particular” and praised the hard work put in by organisers and supporters.

Mrs Agass said: “It’s going to be fantastic, it’s going to be brilliant, and it’s brilliant because it works on so many levels. The community has really got behind it.”

She added that despite the “unprecedented changes” to local government over recent years, events such as Gravity Fields and Stamford’s Georgian Festival showcase that “Grantham and South Kesteven as a whole have so much to offer”.

Last year’s Gravity Fields brought 60,000 people from all over the country and even as far as America, Australia and Japan, she added, with 15,000 of those attended the Saturday night spectacle alone. It is expected that this year’s night, entitled Ingenious Night Out, will draw in larger numbers.

Mrs Agass said: “We’re really confident in our predictions that Gravity Fields will bring about £1 million to the local economy, which is fantastic, and we’ve engaged with an independent company to verify that.”

Prof Gibson, a former Grantham resident, told how proud she is that science is being celebrated, and in particualr women in science, while Mrs Richards expressed how uplifting the first day of the festival had been and how the community throwing itself into the festival “is what it’s all about”.

The reception, sponsored by Grantham firm Hood Parkes & Co, was followed by a full hour-long performance by Ockham’s Razor.

Further performances will take place at the church tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.30pm and 3pm, Friday at 7.30pm and 9pm, and Saturday at 1pm and 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 (£10) for adults and £5 for children (suitable for ages six plus). They are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre box office on 01476 406158 or online here.