Video: Unite Against Fascism activists chant at National Front supporters in Grantham

Activists gathered outside Grantham pub the Tollemache Inn this afternoon (Saturday), while the majority of National Front supporters were inside.
Two members of the far-right group did stand outside holding a flag for a short while.
This was before the violence later seen in the town centre and ahead of a National Front rally on St Peter’s Hill.
