Village school delighted with its new kitchen

Children and staff are celebrating their new kitchen at Ropsley Primary School.

Much of the kitchen was paid for from the proceeds of a harvest auction at The Green Man in the village.

Headteacher Ann Cook said: “The kitchen will make a huge difference to our children, allowing them to enjoy even more cookery lessons and allowing them to cook and taste the produce they grow in school. It will also help us to provide a better service at our before and after school clubs. We are delighted and very grateful to everyone who contributed to our project – a real community success.”

The school thanked everybody involved in providing the new kitchen, including Buildbase in Grantham, which donated all the cupboards and door-handles etc, and Howdens in Grantham, which gave the school an oven, a hob and work surface.