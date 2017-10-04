Village welcomes new deli

A new deli has opened in the building once occupied by Sienna’s News in Long Bennington, before it closed in July.

The Bakehouse Deli, located on the Main Road, opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday.

Owner Cathy Elms promises customers an “amazing selection of eat-in or take-away sandwiches, soups, salads and tapas boards”.

Customers will also be able to purchase a variety of artisan breads, cheeses, charcuterie meats, antipasti and olives before tucking into a range of delicious cakes and savoury items, including bakehouse brownies, pecan tray bake, stickey ginger cake and blackberry apple and almond cake.

Cathy, who left her job as a primary school teacher at Long Bennington Academy in July, to manage the deli, said: “I have always had a great passion for food, so when this building became available, I knew I had to go for it. I am really keen to support both local producers and those further afield.”

Since getting the keys in July, Cathy has been working hard to get the deli ready.

She added: “As a qualified textile designer, I had a clear idea of how I envisioned the deli to look. I wanted to give it a modern but traditional feel with an industrial, rustic interior.

“The furniture is all handmade and my husband Ken, who is a carpenter by trade, built all the counters and shelving.”

Eleven staff will join Cathy, including chefs, waitresses and deli counter staff. Waitress Kira Pakes is working at the deli due to her interest in using alternative ingredients for special dietry requirements. Lucy Suilliman and Ann Hayes will also be baking cakes and working in the kitchen.

Since opening, it has received lots of positive reactions.

Cathy added: “Many people have said that it is just what the village needed.”

Despite only being open for a few days, Cathy is already thinking ahead to the future, adding: “Eventually we would like to host themed evenings once a month.”

The Bakehouse Deli is open Monday to Friday between 8am and 5.30pm, Saturday between 9am-4pm and Sunday 9am-12pm. The cafe closes at 4pm.