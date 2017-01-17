Visitors can watch a demonstration of traditional ironworking Welbourn Forge

Welbourn Forge will be open on Saturday, February 4, between 10am and 1pm for its monthly demonstration day.

Visitors will see traditional ironworking in a traditional Victorian forge located in the heart of the village. This former forge and blacksmith’s workshop dates back to 1864 and is still in working condition.

For over 100 years Welbourn Forge has served the needs of farmers and tradesmen in the area and now exhibits old photographs, displays and memorabilia, along with a restored earth privy.

For more information, contact North Kesteven District Council on 01529 308102 or email discovernk@n-kesteven.gov.uk