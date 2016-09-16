Vocal protest likely in Grantham over Denton quarry plans

A county council planning meeting to determine an application for a 250-acre quarry off Gorse Lane near Grantham will be held in the town on Monday, October 3.

Anti-quarry group GOLAG has been told that the recommendation from Lincolnshire County Council planners for approval or refusal will be published online on October 26.

They are urging supporters to attend the meeting to hammer home their arguments that there is no need for either the low grade limestone aggregate that applicant Mick George Limited plan to extract from land owned by Charles Welby or for more landfill.

Protesters say both arguments are echoed in the new Lincolnshire Minerals and Waste Policy, approved in June.

Over the last two years GOLAG has engaged a specialist planning expert, lobbied against the loss of valuable agricultural land and wildlife habitat and contributed extensive research into threats to ancient woodland and local water supplies including lakes and Denton Reservoir over the quarry’s proposed 30-year life .

One of their representatives will be speaking at the planning meeting alongside SKDC Leader and county councillor Bob Adams , who is opposed to the plan.

Details of the meeting location will be published on the GOLAG website, which is at www.gorselanequarry.wordpress.com as soon as it is known.