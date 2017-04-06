Volunteers in Grantham and Bourne needed to help St Barnabas Hospice

Volunteers are needed to support the work of a hospice charity.

St Barnabas Hospice is appealing for people to come forward who can help them deliver the vital services they provide for patients and their families.

The charity is looking for volunteers from the Grantham, Bourne and Sleaford areas to spare some of their time to help patients with a palliative diagnosis to self-manage their conditions at home.

The Palliative Empowerment Living Team (PELT) programme was launched in November 2016 at St Barnabas Grantham, with a team of health professionals and volunteers supporting palliative patients at home, helping them to live life to the full.

The charity aims to support patients who may struggle with anxiety, stress and depression, pain, reduced mobility, breathlessness, fatigue and reduced nutrition. Some of the methods used to help the patient include exercise, relaxation technique, massage and Tai Chi.

PELT’s trained volunteers visit patients for one hour, once a week, as part of an eight-week programme. Volunteers support patients to carry out exercise programmes and rehabilitation exercises.

All volunteers follow an intensive training programme, and are supported and supervised by the PELT Team Leader and the PELT Facilitator.

Sarah Melinn, PELT Facilitator, said: “St Barnabas is committed to helping patients live their lives as fully as possible through various techniques. Volunteers will visit patients in their home and really make a positive impact to the end of their life.”

Judy McLaughlin, Clinical Team Lead, added: “This role is about preserving life enjoyment and dignity through human kindness, and will be very rewarding and fulfilling. The volunteers will gain valuable skills around caring, and ultimately we hope our volunteers will enjoy the time they spend with the patients.”

For further information about volunteering, contact Judy or Sarah on 01476 513545, or email PELT@stbarnabas.co.uk