Volunteers make sure Grantham Remembrance Day Parade will go ahead

Grantham’s Remembrance Day Parade will go ahead on Sunday thanks to volunteers.

The parade will be able to go along the High Street on Sunday despite Lincolnshire Police being unable to support the event because of budget constraints.

Volunteers will help marshall the parade which will start outside Grantham post office at 10.20am and make its way to St Wulfram’s church. The route was agreed following discussions between Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire County Council highways department.

Following a service at the church, the parade will reform and return along the High Street to St Peter’s Hill, taking the salute from the Mayor of Grantham outside the Guildhall.

Long serving Parade Warrant Officer Nobby Clark said: “The changes to the police procedures did cause us some concern about whether this year’s parade would happen but I am pleased to report that all is on track for Grantham to show its respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Generations of Grantham people have supported this event and I am relieved that this year once again we’ll be doing our part.”

Lincolnshire County Council executive councillor for highways, Richard Davies, who represent Grantham North West, said: ”Like Nobby I was concerned about the future of the event. However, I’m pleased we’ve been able to make everyone see sense and allow the event to continue. I am particularly grateful to Nobby and the volunteers who have come forward to help keep this even the cornerstone of the town’s civic year.”