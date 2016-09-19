Volunteers sought to provide companionship for patients at St Barnabas Grantham Hospice

St Barnabas Hospice is appealing for volunteers to spare a few hours each month to offer companionship, support and a listening ear to patients and their carers in Grantham.

The charity aims to relieve loneliness of those diagnosed with a life-limiting illness by building a relationship offering friendly support, companionship and help to get advice and timely referrals.

St Barnabas hopes to launch the initiative in October and is looking for volunteers to join its ‘Consistent Companions’ team.

Lisa Gibson, community development manager, said: “The charity is committed to offering a lifeline of support and friendship to those with a life-limiting illness who are experiencing loneliness. It is essentially about a volunteer supporting a patient to remain engaged with their community by behaving as a good neighbour would.”

The key duties of the role will include companionship and emotional support, respite for carers and providing practical support.

Lisa added: “The role is about preserving social contact and dignity through human kindness and will be very personally rewarding and fulfilling. The volunteer will gain valuable skills around caring and ultimately we want our volunteers to enjoy the time spent with the patient.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Lisa on 01476 513557 or email lisa.gibson@stbarnabashospice.co.uk