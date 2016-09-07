Vote Grantham’s Wyndham Park as your favourite Green Flag space

Grantham people are being asked to vote for Wyndham Park as their favourite Green Flag park in the country.

South Kesteven District Council is making the plea ahead of the annual People’s Choice awards, which give the public a chance to vote for their favourite Green Flag open space, of which the park is one.

To vote, go to www.greenflagaward.org select East Midlands on the interactive map, locate Wyndham Park and then choose the ‘vote for this site’ button.

As it’s the 20th year of the Green Flag award, vote co-ordinators Keep Britain Tidy have declared there will this year be a top 10 voted by the public, rather than an overall winner. The vote closes at noon on September 30 and the 10 most popular parks and green spaces will be announced in October.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award manager, said: “Following another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award, we are urging everyone to vote for their own favourite park, so we can put together a list of the 10 most popular parks in the UK. It will be great to celebrate 10 of the public’s favourite parks and for them to become the People’s Choice.”