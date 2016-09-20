Vote of no confidence in Leader of South Kesteven District Council fails

A vote of no confidence in the Leader of South Kesteven District Council failed last night.

The Journal understands that 18 members of the group voted in favour of the motion of no confidence in Coun Bob Adams while 19 voted against it. There are 45 members of the Conservative group and a majority of 23 would have to vote in favour of the motion for it to be carried.

Coun Adams remains leader of the Conservative Group on the district council and Leader of SKDC following the vote. He refused to comment on last night’s vote.

The motion of no confidence was tabled last night at a meeting of the Conservative Group in Bourne.

Last week a source told the Journal: “There seems to be a lot of people who want to see things done differently. There are a lot of issues which councillors are unhappy about. There are too many issues to go into at this stage.”