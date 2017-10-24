Walton Girls’ receive award for maths achievements

Pupils at Walton Girls’ High School received recognition from the PiXL Club after their maths department achieved record results this year.

Seventy-eight per cent of students achieved grades 4+ (up from 63 per cent last year), contributing to an overall basics measure of 73 per cent.

Vice Principal, Will Teece, along with a number of Walton’s high achieving students, proudly collected the award on behalf of the academy and staff, at a recent PiXL celebration event in London.

Founded in 2005 by Sir John Rowling, the PiXL (Partners in Excellence) club is made up of more than 1500 secondary schools who have joined together with the aim “to always do its utmost for students, whatever their ability, to bring them a better future and a brighter hope”.

Each year, PiXL celebrates the outcomes of students in its member schools and this year recognised Walton’s achievements.

For more information, visit: www.pixl.org.uk