Car owners are being urged to lock their doors by police after reports of men trying to gain access to vehicles in the Dysart Road area.

Lincolnshire Police reported that three males were seen trying doors on Shanklin Drive, Grantham, last night (09/10/2017) at around 9.30pm.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have any information, then please contact 101 quoting incident number 467 09/10/2017.