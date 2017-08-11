‘We are best friends,’ say Grantham couple married for 70 years

A couple from Grantham who celebrated their Platinum wedding anniversary last month believe that “give and take” is the secret to a long and happy marriage.

Ron and Barbara Venables met at Ron’s cousin’s house in Stafford in 1945, shortly after Ron returned from spending the war years as a signalman in Africa.

Ron and Barbara Venables on their wedding day

Barbara was also living in Stafford after being evacuated from her home in Ramsgate. Her family joined her in Stafford after the war.

After courting each other for a couple of years, Ron, now 96, plucked up the courage to ask Barbara’s father’s permission for her hand in marriage and the happy couple were married in July 1947 at Christs’ Church in Stafford, when Ron was 25 and Barbara was 19-years-old.

The couple went on to have a daughter, Shirley and they moved to Grantham when she was two-years-old.

Ron worked at Aveling and Barford as a publicity manager for 30 years, whereas Barbara had numerous jobs and retired from Eddison Plant.

The couple now have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Barbara, 89, said they have enjoyed a long and happy marriage.

She said: “It is important that as well as being husband and wife, you are best friends too. We have never gone to bed on an argument.”

The couple have always led a very active life by going on rambles, playing bowls and dancing together. They also enjoyed regular walking holidays in Derbyshire and the Peak District. Barbara is still a regular at her weekly aqua aerobics classes.

The couple celebrated their special anniversary with a lunch at the Eden House Hotel, North Parade, surrounded by their family and friends.

Barbara added: “We also received a card from the queen to congratulate us on achieving 70 years of marriage.”