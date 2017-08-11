We back Grantham woman’s homeless campaign

Local homeless campaigner Katie-May Moore has been inundated with donations since appealing for help through the Journal last month.

Concerned by the number of people sleeping rough in town, the 23-year-old set herself a mission to fill as many boxes as she could with toiletries, clothing and food.

After hearing about her plight, the local community rallied around to help. The Journal team filled a box with essentials and presented it to Katie earlier this week.

She said: “I’ve been overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity. So many people have offered help including the Grantham College who are donating pens and books. I’ve managed to fill eight boxes so far.”

Katie, who works as an inbound agent for the Tenant Shop, has already distributed some of the items.

She said: “Once I had enough donations, I wanted to start handing them out to the people who need them. I went out with my friend on Saturday and got speaking to a man who had found himself living on the streets after struggling to hold down a job. He was so grateful but he also said that it was nice to just be able to sit and chat to someone.”

Despite receiving lots of donations, Katie-May is still in need of food, toiletries and drawstring bags to hand the items out in.

If you can help, email katielouisemoore@hotmail.co.uk