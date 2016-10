A couple who work for the same company have got married.

Amy-Jane Ballaam, daughter of Terry and Jane Ballaam, of Belton Lane, Grantham, and Samuel Marsden, son of Amanda and Neil Marsden, of Bingham, were married at Nottingham City Hall.

The couple held their reception at the Canal House in Nottingham and enjoyed a honeymoon in Croatia.

The couple work for Bridgeway Consultants in Nottingham and will live in the city.