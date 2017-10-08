Wedding: Miss C. M. Smith and Mr R. Lakin

Miss Chloe Marie Smith, daughter of Ian and Sharon Smith, of Normanton, and Robert (Rob) Lakin, son and step-son of the late Janette and Tom Beardsmore, of Hendersford in Staffordshire, were married at St Mary’s Church, Bottesford

A reception followed in a marquee at home. The wedding breakfast was attended by more than 120 guests and had a country theme.

They went on to honeymoon in Malaysia.

Rob, 35, is a former petty officer in the Royal Navy and now works as a management engineer in Mansfield. His hobbies are football, travel and walking.

Chloe, 28, is a chartered surveyor and works on behalf of Walgreen Boots Alliance in Nottingham. She enjoys running, netball, food and travel.

The couple will live together in Radcliffe on Trent.