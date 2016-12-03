Welbourn school headteacher pleased by minister’s visit

Sir William Robertson Academy at Welbourn received an unexpected visit from Nick Gibb MP, the Minister for School Standards accompanied by the Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham, Dr Caroline Johnson.

Mr Gibb spent considerable time chatting to pupils about their career aspirations and about their thoughts on democracy and the current system before embarking on a tour of the school.

The pupils enjoyed talking to the Minister and were a real credit to the school, said a spokesman.

Mr Gibb then discussed the fairer funding for schools issues with Mark Guest, the headteacher, and Brian Lucas, the chair of Governors, before heading back to London.

The school was recognised earlier in the year as being one of the ‘Top 100 non-selective state-funded schools in England’ and was congratulated by Mr Gibb in a letter to Mr Guest.

Mr Guest commented: “We were delighted that the Minister of State for Schools chose to visit Sir William Robertson Academy along with Dr Caroline Johnson.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase the significant developments we are making as a school which already place us amongst the best performing non-selective secondary schools in the county and within the East Midlands region.

“The Minister has an extremely busy schedule and we were the only school he chose to visit, staying on longer than expected to continue discussions.”