Welcome boost for Wyndham Park Forest School

Wyndham Park’s Forest School has received a welcome financial boost from South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) to help maintain its new woodland learning environment.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Matthew Lee, and Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mike Cook, presented a cheque for £150 to National Citizen Service (NCS) participants during a short ceremony at the restored forest school this afternoon.

The NCS’s work will help ensure the learning zone can be maintained over the coming months with its blackboard, soft paths and seating made out of wooden logs for students to use.

Coun Lee said: “I met the participants in August and saw first-hand the skill and dedication they had devoted to this excellent project to benefit other young park users. We are very grateful for all of the volunteers’ help and they are rightly proud of what they have achieved. The district council’s donation will help go towards maintaining this wonderful learning area.”

The school was returned to its former glory in August after suffering vandalism a day after its completion.

The council’s contractors, Glendale together with grounds maintenance and community engagement teams, rallied round to help restore plants and fences and support the participants, who had put hours of hard work into the project.

One of those participants was Ed Johnston, 16, who received the cheque on behalf of his NCS group.

He said: “We have been able to make such a positive comeback and it is good to know that we have got funding to help maintain the area in the future.”

He was joined by his grandparents, Ken and Shirley Johnston, who wanted to see the transformation first-hand.

Ken said: “Ed has always been committed to everything that he sets out to achieve, so being able to see how much the area has been transformed is amazing.”

Wyndham Park’s community engagement officer, Julie Ashworth, works closely with the NCS groups. She said: “We couldn’t be more proud of them. They are shining examples to us all.”

Phil Everett from EM1, the regional NCS provider, said: “We are so proud of this group of NCS participants. They’ve shown a huge amount of passion and dedication in getting back together to continue the work that they began over the summer. They are all a real credit to the NCS and our community. We’d also like to thank SKDC for this donation and their ongoing support of NCS this year. We look forward to continuing our work together.”

Coun Cook added; “It is great to see money from SKDC donated to such a good cause, with a special mention for Glendale, who have been integral in helping to maintain the forest school for everyone to enjoy now and in the future.”