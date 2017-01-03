‘Welcome news’ as Grantham site is chosen for garden village of 4,000 homes

A site on the edge of Grantham has been chosen by the Government as one of its garden villages and is due to receive £6 million in funding.

The Government has announced plans for 14 garden villages around the country with the aim of building 48,000 new homes.

Plans are already in place to build 4,000 homes on Spitalgate Heath, off Somerby Hill, opposite the barracks. Housing is also being allocated for the barracks site which is due to close in 2020.

Coun Linda Wootten, Executive Member for Housing at South Kesteven District Council, welcomed the news of a garden village. She told the Journal: “It’s good news that Grantham has been selected. It’s a boost for local housing and also for the completion of the southern relief road which is relying on money from the development at Spitalgate Heath.”

Plans for the Spitalgate Heath development also include schools, shops and community facilities.

The Government has said there is no “single model” of design to be approved as a garden village, but they should be built to a high quality, be attractive and well designed, and be built as a response to meeting local housing needs, especially for first-time buyers.

Housing Minister Gavin Barwell said: “The whole programme is about trying to make sure that at the outset we design in the sort of crucial community infrastructure - the jobs, but also school places, GPs’ surgeries, the transport infrastructure - that make these places not just dormitory suburbs.”

The Government has pledged a sum of £6 million over two years towards the garden village.

Dame Kate Barker. who carried out an independent review of UK housing supply in 2004, said: “It’s very hard to tell from this announcement how far these are new and additional to existing local plans.

“But when the government set out its prospectus for the villages last year, it did say they want to be additional.

“The money on offer in the first instance, which is £6m spread across these garden villages, is not very large so we will certainly have to see infrastructure money as well going in to help make these places successful.

“But I think we should welcome this announcement. It’s certainly a step in the right direction.”