Welcome to Grantham’s ‘Grottley Street’

Neighbours have nicknamed their street ‘Grottley Street’ as their frustrations grow over a persistent ‘grot spot’.

The spot, on the corner of Grantley Street and Railway Terrace in Grantham, has long been used as a dumping ground for bags of rubbish, unwanted furniture and more.

'Grot spot' in Grantley Street, Grantham

Fed-up neighbours often send pictures into the Journal, demanding to know what the local authority is going to do about it.

The latest angry neighbour is Clare Hadlow, who lives in Railway Terrace.

She sent in these pictures of rubbish, taken last weekend, saying: “The weekend’s offerings began on Friday, approximately seven hours after the weekly refuse was collected.

“There is some confusion over when our weekly collection day is – myself on Railway Terrace and my Grantley Street neighbours have been given different days.

“I contact SKDC on a regular basis with these photos, they do not seem to be getting to the root of the underlying problem.

“They collect the rubbish daily but are doing nothing to stop it happening. I wonder how some of our well-paid council staff would feel if they had this to welcome them every time they walked out of their front doors!”

She added: “This is the sight visitors entering Grantham from the train station are seeing on their way into town.

“One of my neighbours has renamed Grantley Street ‘Grottley Street’.”

South Kesteven District Council is responsible for refuse collection and dealing with incidents of fly-tipping.

A spokesman said: “We are requesting residents to report descriptions of individuals who fly-tip items in this location and anywhere in South Kesteven. This can be done via www.southkesteven.gov.uk or by calling 01476 406080.

“We are taking as much action as possible on evidence gathered to date of fly-tipping in this neighbourhood.

“New signage has also recently been replaced advising residents of their responsibilities to not fly-tip or potentially face prosecution.”