‘Welham Street car park can cope’ says SKDC as Grantham cinema build looks set to begin

South Kesteven District Council says Welham Street car park will be able to cope, as it prepares to close the nearby car park in St Catherine’s Road.

The car park will close for good on Friday, November 3, to make way for work on Grantham’s new multi-million pound cinema development. Notices and signage have been put up to advise of the closure, encouraging drivers to use the nearby multi-storey.

A spokesman said: “SKDC has calculated that Welham Street has enough capacity to cope with extra cars attracted to its new multi-screen cinema and restaurant complex, with a new leisure tariff being considered.”

St Catherine’ Road car park is currently open to the public at evenings and weekends.