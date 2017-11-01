WHAT’S ON: BBC Antiques Roadshow expert returns to Grantham Museum

BBC Antiques Roadshow expert Marc Allum returns to Grantham Museum on Tuesday, November 7.

Marc, a freelance art and antiques journalist, writer and broadcaster, probably best known as an expert on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, returns to the museum for a free valuation day and an illustrated talk in the evening.

Between 11am and 4pm, Marc (in association with Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers) will be providing valuations for your antiques and collectibles.

Throughout the day, Marc will also be signing copies of his new book ‘Antiques Roadshow – 40 Years of Great Finds’, co-written with Paul Atterbury.

Between 6pm and 7.30pm, Marc will giving an illustrated talk – ‘Behind the Scenes at BBC’s Antiques Roadshow’.

Tickets for the talk are priced at £7.50 (including tea/coffee) and are available from Grantham Museum or online at www.granthammuseum.org.uk