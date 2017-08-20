What’s On: Be ‘razzle-dazzled’ while you sing along to music from the ‘30s through to the ‘60s

‘That’s Entertainment’ showcases musicals from the golden age of Broadway and Hollywood – and it’s coming to Grantham’s Guildhall next month.

Beginning with the black and white films of the late ‘30s and early ‘40s to the heyday of glorious technicolor films and the blockbuster musicals of the ‘50s and ‘60s, the show is full of song and dance numbers from films and shows such as Alexander’s Ragtime, Band, South Pacific, Meet Me in St Louis, High Society, West Side Story and Cabaret.

So go and be razzle-dazzled and take your seat for the night.

The show is on at the Guildhall for three consecutive nights from Thursday, September 14. Each performance begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £9 on the Thursday and Friday and £10 on the Saturday. To buy, call the box office on 01476 406158 or visit www. guildhallartscentre.com