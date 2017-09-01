What’s on: Dreams come true for Grantham dancers

Four Grantham dancers are set to perform in an upcoming production at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Grantham-based Chantry Dance Company has created an enchanting new modern ballet called ‘The Sandman’, based on the well-known folklore character who brings dreams to humans.

Lauren Coyle

And Lauren Coyle, Holly Marklew, Isobel Bowett and Eloise Nicholson’s dancing dreams are set to come true as they perform alongside international professional performers in the show, coming up on September 23.

All four young dancers were trained locally, with three of them having attended DancePointe dance school in Grantham. They went on to become students of the Chantry School of Contemporary and Balletic Arts – a vocational dance school – and also the official school of Chantry Dance Company.

Chantry School’s director Rae Piper said: “We are very fortunate that Chantry School is associated with a professional dance company, as it offers our students some wonderful benefits – one of which is the opportunity to gain experience through joining the company’s tour.

“The students learn so much from watching the company dancers in their daily classes and rehearsals, and they are also given supporting ensemble roles so they can gain performance knowledge within a professional environment. This isn’t something you can learn in a studio – it really is a unique experience which will prepare them for their lives as dancers.”

Holly Marklew

The Sandman is an original full-length contemporary ballet. The Sandman’s magical rainbow umbrella imparts good dreams, and his dark umbrella brings nightmares to humans. A woman yearns for good dreams to heal her ailing husband, so she visits the DreamWorld to steal the umbrellas. But what will happen if the umbrellas get mixed up…?

The production is on at the Guildhall on Saturday, September 23, at 7.30pm. Tickets, at £12 (£10 concessions) or £8 for students, can be booked online at www.guildhallarts centre.com or by calling 01476 406158.

Eloise Nicholson