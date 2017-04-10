WHAT’S ON: Easton Walled Gardens offers Easter Monday chocolate workshops for kids

Easton Walled Gardens invites you to bring your children along to their new chocolate workshops on Easter Monday.

These mini workshops will be running throughout the day, encouraging children to decorate their own Easter eggs to take home. Children and grown-ups will be welcomed to the coach house where a tutor will be on hand to help the creativity flow.

There are also 12 acres of beautiful gardens to explore, all alive with spring colour.

Children can follow the wren boxes around the garden to solve the puzzle and win a prize, whilst adults can admire the renowned plantsmanship and history of the ancient garden.

Open from 11am to 4pm, garden admission is £7.25 for adults and £3.25 per child. The chocolate workshop is £10 per child and should be booked in advance: www.visiteaston.co.uk/shop