What’s On: Embrace the surreal at Lost Village festival

A host of well-known musicians and comedians will perform at this year’s Lost Village forest festival (August 24-27).

Taking place in desolate forest, on privately owned land between Newark and Lincoln, the Lost Village is a unique festival experience. Described by organisers as “surreal”, it aims to engulf festival-goers in an immersive journey through a world lost in time.

It combines an unrivalled programme of house music, arts, comedy, creative workshops and food and drink, encompassed within an other-worldly theatrical experience.

This year’s music line-up includes Soulwax, Erol Alkan and 2ManyDJs, supported by Elderbrook, Franc Moody and Otzeki.

They are joined by comedians Russell Kane, Joe Lycett, Seann Walsh and Reginald D. Hunter, plus support acts Jarred Christmas, Laura Lexx, Rob Rouse, Chris Stokes, Julian Deane, Alistair Barrie, Pete Otway, Scott Bennett and many more.

An intriguing array of talks and live interviews will take place in The Institute of Curious Minds, while in Forger’s Lane, festival-goers will find creative workshops such as jewellery making, feather craft, archery and more.

And there will be no shortage of food to choose from, with banquets galore – on the Friday will be a debut collaboration of two of the most exciting names in modern cooking, Elizabeth Allen and Lee Westcroft, followed on the Saturday by head chef and founder of Michelin-starred Lyle’s in Shoreditch James Lowe. Sunday will play host to Richard H. Turner, of the globally renowned Hawksmoor. Honest Burgers will also set up camp in a one-off Officers’ Mess restaurant. All of this will be complemented by some of the finest names from the London street food scene, including Claw, Le Swine, Spit & Roast, The Cheese Truck, Petare and more.

Weekend tickets for the festival start from £150 and can be purchased at www.lostvillagefestival.com/tickets