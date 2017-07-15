WHAT’S ON: Find out more about Marie Curie charity at Great Gonerby

An information evening on Marie Curie in Grantham will be held at Great Gonerby Memorial Hall on Wednesday at 6.30pm.

Gary Burr, the Marie Curie community fund-raiser for Lincolnshire would like to invite you and a friend to join him for an information evening.

Go along and meet Gary, find out information about Marie Curie and the services they provide, plus find out about opportunities to get involved with Marie Curie in Grantham and the surrounding areas.

Tea and cakes.

If you would like to attend, then either text 07525 801531, YES followed by your name, or email gary.burr@mariecurie.org.uk