WHAT’S ON: Local author to give King John talk at Grantham Museum

Creating ‘King John, Death and Deception’ – the author’s journey, is the title of the latest talk at Grantham Museum, which takes place next Saturday (November 4).

Written by local author Keith W. Bennett, ‘King John, Death and Deception’ is a gripping tale of plots, intrigue and murder.

An unpopular king, rebel barons, mercenaries and the Knights Templar all feature heavily, as well as the famous lost treasure . . .

Find out what inspired the author to write the book, and learn more about what he discovered during his research.

Keith’s talk begins at 1.30pm and entry is free (donations to the museum welcome).