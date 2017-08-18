What’s On: Time to take to the skies with new exhibition at Cranwell museum

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum’s upcoming exhibition – Airships over Lincolnshire… Lighter than Air – will open to the public next month, exploring the vital role airships and hot air balloons have played and the involvement of the Lighter than Air Section at Cranwell.

See their development over time, including the types of balloons and airships which operated from Cranwell; learn about the working life of an airship’s crew; find out about Zeppelin raids on Lincolnshire as well as the career of Barnes Wallis, a designer of airships.

Submarine Scout airship being handled by US Naval ratings based at Cranwells Lighter than Air Section, 1918. Supplied by Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum Archive

The exhibition will run between Saturday, September 30 to Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in North Rauceby, portrays the fascinating story of this historic establishment from its early days as a Royal Naval Air Service base to the current day. Discover the history of RAF Cranwell/RAF College Cranwell through artefacts, story boards, displays and exhibits.

Information: visit www.cranwellaviation.co.uk

The Museum is open all year around with free admission and includes a gift shop and refreshments area.

n Join the museum on Sunday, August 27 for a day of family fun.

Visitors will be flying high with lots of fun activities, from 11am to 4pm. There will be a Jet Provost Dashboard to explore as well as a vintage fire engines from the Museum of RAF Firefighting. Take part in children’s crafts or have a go at our cunning trail!

The museum will also be open with its flight simulator and lots of interactive activities for all ages – children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.