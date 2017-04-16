WHAT’S ON: Walk your dog for charity at Belvoir Castle in June

An organised dog walk for families of all ages to raise money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People will take place at Belvoir Castle on Sunday, June 18.

It is one of 20 Great British Dog Walks around the country and is all about getting outside and enjoying beautiful rural landmarks, many of which are National Trust.

There are two routes at each venue, a long and short route as well as games and activities for children.

All money raised goes to Hearing Dogs who do amazing work partnering deaf people with specially trained Labradors, poodles, cocker spaniels or cockapoos.

The dogs alert their owners to sounds they can’t hear but also provide companionship and by wearing an assistance dog jacket alerts strangers that their owner is deaf.

Starting at 10am, the choice of routes at Belvoir Castle will be 3km or 8km, with some steps and inclines on the long route. All dogs will receive a free bandana.

Cost is £10 adults, children under-16 free.

There will be a charge for on-site parking (price to be confirmed).

To purchase tickets, visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/support/events/gbdw-belvoir-castle/