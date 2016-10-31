Wheelchair-bound Jayne has single-handedly collected 11,000 signatures on Grantham A&E petition

A wheelchair-bound woman has single-handedly obtained around 11,000 signatures on the petition to restore A&E services at Grantham Hospital.

Jayne Dawson has spent hours upon hours in her wheelchair knocking on doors in Ancaster, Wilsford, Sudbrook and Barkston, asking people to sign the petition launched by SOS Grantham Hospital.

Not only that, 50-year-old Jayne, who suffers from spina bifida and hydrocephalus, has spent the last month sitting in Grantham’s Isaac Newton Shopping Centre every day to gain more signatures.

On Saturday, her total stood at 10,800.

Jayne, of Angel Court, Ancaster, said: “I’ve been all around and I’m not giving up until A&E is open.”

One villager was so touched by Jayne’s dedication that he bought her a mobility scooter to help her get around more easily.

She said: “When it turned up I was gobsmacked. It’s really helped me. Since then I’ve been to Sudbrook and Woodland Waters eight or nine times.

“I want A&E open. Not just for me but for anyone who needs it. It would put people’s minds at rest knowing it’s there 24 hours a day.”

**Sign the online petition at http://tinyurl.com/savegranthama-e