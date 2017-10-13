‘Where will we park once new 750-seat cinema is built?’

A businesswoman has voiced her fears over parking once the new 750 seat cinema is built in St Catherine’s Road.

Beverley Myers, director of Grantham Physiotherapy Practice, is worried that there will not be enough parking space for customers and business owners in the road.

She said: “The cinema will remove the council car park. (50 to 60 cars park there each day). Extra parking will be needed for people attending the cinema during the day. It is not going to be a viable business if it is only allowed to open in the evenings. Welham Street Car Park is so currently busy, on all floors, that local businesses owners, who pay for parking permits, report that they frequently cannot find a space during the day.

“So where do the extra cars and displaced council workers’ cars park between the hours of 9 to 7 and still leave spaces for the customers of the businesses on St Catherine’s Road?”

Coun Jacky Smith, SKDC Cabinet member for Major Projects, said: “We are confident that the Welham Street Car Park has enough capacity to deal with additional demand – most of which is in the evenings and at weekends.

“We have looked at how the development of a similar cinema complex in another comparable town has affected car parking, and using data from their ticketing, we have created a model of predicted usage levels. It showed that 25 per cent of activity connected with the cinema was in the daytime and the remaining 75 per cent was in the evenings. So peak daytime car park use will not coincide with peak use generated by the cinema.

“The St Catherine’s Road car park, which will be closing to make way for the new cinema, is only open to the public after 6pm on weekdays and at weekends. The benefits of the new cinema complex will, we believe, far outweigh any parking adjustments required to accommodate the development.”