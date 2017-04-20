Who painted notorious bollards along stretch of Grantham road?

Bollards alongside a busy Grantham road which are frequently struck by HGVs have been painted – but not by the local authority.

The photo of two men painting the bollards on the junction of Sankt Augustin Way and Barrowby Road on Wednesday was sent in by Matt Jarvis, who wrote: “Certainly not an official re-paint judging by the quality of their workmanship!”

Bollards on the junction of Sankt Augustin Way and Barrowby Road have been painted white and topped with red tape.

And he was right. Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that it did not carry out the work, which has seen the bollards painted white and topped with red tape.

A highways spokesman said: “This wasn’t done by the council, and we wouldn’t recommend people do such things themselves. Not only could it be construed as criminal damage, but it is extremely dangerous to carry out this sort of work without the proper safety precautions.”