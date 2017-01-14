Win chance to record and release track with Grantham music producer

Local music producer Jutty Fennix is reaching out for new talent!

Jutty, whose latest single “Like An Animal” is released today, has been featured twice on BBC Introducing and is offering a fully sponsored opportunity to record and release a track.

Win a chance to work with Jutty Fennix

Can you sing? Maybe you have written some lyrics?

If the answer is yes and you’re passionate about music then this could be the perfect opportunity to get in the spotlight. Jutty, from Great Gonerby, is auditioning for singers/songwriters, and is offering one male and one female artist the chance to write and produce a track with him.

“This is a great opportunity for someone looking to get a start in the music industry,” says Jutty.

A fully sponsored recording session is included for the successful applicants. The track will be produced by Jutty and mastered by the legendary Pete Maher. Pete’s clients include Larna Del Rey, Katy Perry and U2.

If you are selected to work with Jutty your finished track will be released on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and many more.

There is absolutely no financial outlay required and auditions will be held in four locations throughout the UK during April andMay.

In the first instance go to juttyfennix.com/audition to register your interest. If successful you will be invited to attend an audition.