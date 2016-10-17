Winning portrait for Folkingham artist

Artwork by a former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School pupil has been chosen as a competition winner, and will remain on show at a Sleaford gallery as part of a portrait exhibition ending on Saturday.

Carre Gallery, in Sleaford, hosted their Portrait Competition for 2016, and the winner has been announced as Rebecca Henson.

Rebecca, 33, from Folkingham, won with her entry entiled Lara, which took her six hours over a two-day period to complete.

Lara is a portrait of Rebecca’s daughter, Lara, who is three years old, and was created using acrylic paint.

Rebecca said she chose her daughter Lara as, ‘she makes me smile and has a warm personality’ and added, ‘I wanted to keep the colours light and fresh to reflect her innocence’.

Guest judge Lucy Lumb from ArtsNK said: “I was very impressed with the standard of work in this exhibition.”

About the winning entry, Lucy continued: “The colouring is unusual but works perfectly. The picture has a ‘glow’ and the girl’s expression is very engaging.

“I kept being drawn back to this image so I had to choose it as my favourite.”

Gallery director Andrew Fotheringham announced the winner at a private viewing of Carre Gallery, and presented Rebecca with a framed certificate and £50 cheque.

Rebecca said: “I came to the private view with my husband and daughters to view the exhibition. Winning was a complete, but very pleasant, surprise.”

To see more of Rebecca’s work visit www.facebook.com/bechensonart