Woolsthorpe artist selected as a finalist in top competition

A local artist from Woolsthorpe is celebrating after reaching the finals of a national art competition.

Annie Samuel has made it into the top 55 artists selected from more than 2,000 entrants for the Jerwood Drawing Prize.

The Jerwood Drawing Prize is the largest and longest running annual open exhibition for drawing in the UK.

Annie will exhibit her work at the Jerwood Space gallery in London on September 14.

“To me this selection means recognition as an artist,” said Annie. “This drawing prize is a prestigious and notable accolade in the artistic world.

“I am also excited to be holding my first solo exhibition at the EPOK gallery in Stockport this weekend.”

Annie, who describes herself as an illustrator, will find out if she is a winner at the preview event on September 13. The exhibition will be on display from September 14 to October 23.