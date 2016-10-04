Workers at PAS (Grantham) fry up a huge £800 donation for Macmillan

Peckish workers at PAS Grantham tucked into delicious cakes – raising £800 for Macmillan.

Andrew Parker, a fryer operator at the McCain potato plant at Easton, enlisted the help of several workmates in baking the cakes.

Macmillan coffee morning: PAS (Grantham)

It was the third Macmillan fund-raiser for Andrew, who had his nan in mind.

He explained: “I started raising money for Macmillan in memory of my nan. My nan had bowel cancer for the best part of three years. Although in pain, she never complained and always put on a brave face for us grandkids and great-grandkids.

“The first year I did the fund-raiser for Macmillan we raised £250 and it was just me on my own that had done the baking. Last year I had help from a good workmate, Jim Clark, and we raised £300. This year, a few more decided to join Jim and myself and what a fantastic achievement it was.

“I was blown away as yet again my work chums dug deep and supported this fantastic charity, raising a excellent £551.85.”

PAS also made a donation, bringing the total to £800.