Workmates at Grantham’s The Range raise £700 through ‘Brave the Shave’

Four colleagues at The Range are sporting more streamline hairstyles, having ‘Braved the Shave’ for Macmillan.

Store manager Peter Marshall, retail assistant Anthony Elstone, office assistant Adam Perry and office manager Jason Hillier decided to take part in the cancer charity’s campaign to do their bit to help sufferers.

...and afterwards, sporting a streamline look.

Jason said: “I raised £85 personally from sponsers and I did it because Macmillan is such a brilliant cause.

“I’m also a bit funny when it comes to my own hair and have to admit that I feel really self-concious about going bald. So I thought to myself that some people don’t get a choice so I should do my part to help these people in their battle.”

Anthony added: “I did ‘Brave the Shave’ because I’ve had family members surviving breast cancer. Also I thought it was a good cause, and a good way to raise money.”

They raised around £700.