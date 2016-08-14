Wow 24/7: The Big Band Sound is coming to Grantham’s Guildhall

The Nick Ross Orchestra is set to bring the Big Band Sound of the 1940s and 50s to Grantham’s Guildhall next month.

A ‘Spectacular Big Band Concert’ celebrating Glenn Miller and the Big Band era, will fill the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Saturday, September 10.

Glenn Miller EMN-161008-112357001

With a full line-up of saxophones, trumpets, trombones, a rhythm section and special guest vocalist Sam Merrick, the Nick Ross Orchestra will faithfully recreate the wonderful sound of the Big Bands including those led by Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Syd Lawrence.

The show will feature such numbers as ‘Moonlight Serenade’, ‘In the Mood’, ‘A String or Pearls’, ‘Little Brown Jug’ and ‘American Patrol’. Memories of wartime and the Blitz will no doubt be brought flooding back to life. The music will span difficult times including comradeship, doubt, fear, loss and, most significantly, the hope in love.

There have been times in history when composers and musicians seemed to be born to the occasion - none more so than the inimitable Glenn Miller who not only felt instinctively for the mood of the time but almost single-handed created the spirit with which the public faced it.

The Nick Ross Orchestra uses arrangements exactly as recorded in the Great Swing Era of the 40s and 50s, coupled with outstanding instrumental and vocal performances. This special concert celebrating the inimitable Glenn Miller and other Big Band greats promise to be an ‘unmissable’ evening of music and song.

To book, call the box office on 01476 406158 or visit the website at www.guildhallartscentre.com