Wrestling match will raise money for Grantham cancer patient Lex

A charity wrestling match will raise funds for a Grantham cancer patient.

Lex Bradley will benefit from the Fight Factory Wrestling event which is preparing for its third annual cancer fund-raiser – Body Slams to Cancer - on Friday (October 7).

The event sees wrestlers from around the country compete to raise money for charity, with all the wrestlers putting their booking fee towards the causes.

This year the wrestlers hope to raise over £3,500 with the proceeds going to Lex, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer, Sophie’s Journey,and Cavendish Cancer Care.

Last year’s event raised over £3,000 and the year before more than £2,000.

Lex, 31, was told he had five years to live when cancer spread to his liver, lungs and spine. Although he refuses to accept that his cancer cannot be cured, he has now launched a fund-raising page and is asking people to help him enjoy quality time with his partner Rachel, two young sons and step-daughter.

Lex, who used to run a tattoo parlour in Grantham, had planned to fulfil a dream of taking the children to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but his terminal condition means he cannot get travel insurance. Instead, they will enjoy as many family holidays in the UK as they can, with any money left over going towards things the children may need in the future, such as driving lessons.

Fight Factory wrestler Dishonourable Dave Isaac has already kicked off fundraising with a 24-hour live stream, which raised over £600 on September 24.

Along with pre-sales and auctions, Fight Factory Wrestling has already raised £1,000 in total this year.

The main event sees Joey Ozbourne compete against former friend and current enemy Dale Preston in a no disqualification match, where anything is legal.

There will also be a rumble match for the Dee Mansell Memorial Trophy, which will entitle the winner to a shot at any title they want, whenever they want, similar to WWE’s Money in the Bank contract.

Hayden ‘Dutch’ Loeve, head trainer and owner of Fight Factory Wrestling said: “Body Slams to Cancer is next Friday. The show is always a great night full of thrills, spills and surprises. We are joined by some of the top wrestlers in the UK who have given their time for free.”

Becca Loeve, manager of Fight Factory Wrestling, said: “This year’s Body Slams to Cancer is set to be our biggest yet. I am so thankful to all of those who have put in so much time and effort to this year’s event.”

Hayden ‘Dutch’ Loeve was inspired to start the annual event after his mum, Dee Mansell, passed away in June 2014, after a four-year cancer battle.

Body Slams to Cancer will take place on Friday from 7pm until 10.30pm at ONE NK, North Hykeham.

Tickets are available for to buy at www.lincswrestling.co.uk