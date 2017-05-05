Young citizens will again go to work in Grantham’s Wyndham Park

Wyndham Park will again be a place for fun and activities thanks to members of the National Citizen Service (NCS) this summer.

The students will coordinate fun days and activity for park users while raising funds for worthwhile causes.

NCS in Wyndham Park last year.

Five groups of 15 students will each spend two weeks in and around the park in the coming months with the assistance of parks community engagement officer Julie Ashworth.

Last year a similar number of groups were welcomed who, among other efforts, raised money towards interpretation boards that will be unveiled as part of next year’s Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and BIG Lottery Fund programme.

The new child friendly signage will be based on birds, insects, plants and trees following ecological studies.

Other fund-raising activities included creating park fun days, designing leaflets on the park’s heritage, bake sales, face painting, tombolas, competitions and sports races with similar events set to be planned by the groups this summer.

South Kesteven District Council’s business manager for venues and facilities Paul Stokes said: “Last year’s groups embraced the spirit of their volunteer work to host some really fun activities park users enjoyed, whilst raising much needed funds for charities and the boards.

“We welcome this year’s NCS students and ask the public to again support them wherever they can when events take place. Dates and times will be publicised on the park’s Facebook page ‘Wyndham Park Grantham’.”