Young Jack to switch on lights in Grantham

A 10-year-old boy from Grantham will share the honour of switching on the Christmas lights on Sunday.

Jack Slater will join Mayor of Grantham Linda Wootten to switch on the lights on the St Peter’s Hill green, during Christmas on the Green.

It came about thanks to Jack’s neighbour, Pete Credland. Every year, Jack looks forward to the spectacle of Christmas lights and decorations Pete puts up outside his home in Foston Road.

Pete, 71, said: “Jack lives opposite me and his mum says he stands at his bedroom window for hours just watching the lights.”

However, Pete is unable to dress his house this year, so to reduce Jack’s disappointment he has arranged for him to be part of the Christmas procession and to help the mayor switch on the lights.