Young man stabbed in Grantham street – one of two separate incidents yesterday involving weapons

A young man was stabbed in a Grantham street yesterday (Monday).

The man, aged in his 20s, was injured in the attack in Norton Street, which was reported to police at about 12.30am, and was taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds.

The attack was the second violent incident involving sharp weapons in town which was reported to police yesterday.

Four were charged following a “violent disorder” in the town centre – however, a police spokesman said the two incidents were unrelated.

An 18-year-old Nottinghamshire man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievious bodily harm and is currently in police custody for questioning.